From the Cruiser – July 19, 2024

ENFIELD; Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 165 calls for service.

The following are among some of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer.

BREAK-AND-ENTER

On July 11, East Hants RCMP received a report of a break and enter at Aerovision Canada in Mount Uniacke that occurred in the early morning hours.

A few items were taken and there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

SCAMMERS GET THOUSANDS FROM MAITLAND MAN

On July 12, East Hants RCMP were advised that a man from Maitland was scammed out of several thousands of dollars.

It happened after the man received a call from an unknown person stating that his social insurance number was cancelled due to illegal activity detected on it in another province.

The victim proceeded to send funds.

The public is urged to contact the RCMP for advice whenever an unknown or suspicious person asked for money transfer.

The investigation continues.

LOUD EXPLOSION CREATES CONCERN, CALL TO POLICE

On July 15, there was a report of a loud explosion in East Uniacke.

One resident reported that it was so loud that it knocked his trailer off his jack stands.

RCMP officers investigated and learned that a local quarry had received blasting permits for the day.

MVC’S KEEP POLICE BUSY

Over the past week, East Hants RCMP responded to 15 motor vehicles collisions.

The mvc’s resulted in numerous injuries to drivers and passengers.

East Hants RCMP are urging motorists to take extra precaution while driving this summer.

