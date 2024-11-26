From the Cruiser – Nov. 25, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, East Hants RCMP officers responded to 109 calls for service.

Here are a couple of the spotlighted calls as provided by Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

BITCOIN SCAM

On November 21, East Hants RCMP were advised of a scam whereas an Elmsdale resident was fooled into depositing $4,000 into a Bitcoin ATM in Lower Sackville.

They did that after being told that her accounts had been compromised by an unknown male over the phone.

The investigation continues.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind the public that these types of scams are on the rise and should contact the police before sending any funds to anyone they don’t’ know.

PEDESTRIAN HIT IN PARKING LOT

On November 23, at approximately 4:55 pm, East Hants RCMP was dispatched to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the Elmsdale Superstore.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle and the woman, from Enfield, who had been bumped at low speed by the vehicle.

Fortunately, the woman was not seriously injured and was able to drive herself away from the scene.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Ellershouse man wanted

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Jeffrey Robert Snow, 29, of Ellershouse, NS

Jeffrey Snow was charged with Robbery and Uttering Threats after an incident that took place in South Uniacke in October.

He has failed to appear in court as ordered.

Anyone who sees Jeffrey Snow is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

