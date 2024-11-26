Top finishes for Sackville Skating Club skaters at Rob McCall

LOWER SACKVILLE: Three Sackville Skating Club skaters came home with top finishing results at the Rob McCall Memorial over the weekend.

Two of the skaters brought home first place finishes.

The event was held at St Margaret’s Bay.

(Submitted photo)

Here are the results for the three local skaters, all who attend Georges P. Vanier Junior High:

In star 5 Under 13, Ariel St. Pierre finished at the top of the podium.

For Star 9, Payton Livingstone came home first.

For Juvenile Under 12, Livingston also earned first place honours.

In Star 5 over 13-years-old, Abby Behn came home with a 13th place result.