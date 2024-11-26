FALL RIVER: The community group that advocated for the removal of a pipe that would have saw treated effluent go into Lake Thomas from the Carr Farm Development is thrilled at seeing the official cancellation permit.

While the developer’s spokesperson had told The Laker News a couple weeks ago that the pipe was now not happening, but they would be using on site septic, there was skepticism from some within the community group at what the developer said.

That’s because of the lack of transparency and communication to the community on the project, members said online.

Late Monday, Ron Pachal with Vision 7 Developments, the project developer, sent The Laker News the notice form Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change (NSECC) showing that the pipe into the lake was indeed cancelled.

It means it is no longer part of the project, and that they will indeed being doing an on-site septic for the reduced development size and a second onsite septic for the 144 long term facility operated by Northwood.

Alan Joyce, speaking as a member of the group who posted regular updates on the Plan Fall River Facebook page, commented on the cancellation permit for the treated effluent pipe.

“ We are relieved that this chapter has been closed and very pleased that we are communicating with the proponent for the first time.,” said Joyce, on behalf of the community group.

“We hope this line of communication remains open as they prepare their plans for the re-designed development. “

In the cancellation permit letter from Norma Bennett, District Manager, Inspection Compliance and Enforcement Division with NSECC, to Glenn Clark, the developer, it said:

“This letter provides confirmation of cancellation of the Vision 7 Developments Ltd.’s Municipal Sewage Works Treatment Facility (Approval 2020-2659211), at 1085 Fall River Road, as per your email request dated November 18, 2024.”

The letter from Bennett continued:

“Should you wish to apply for wastewater treatment for this property in the future please note that this new application will be reviewed based on the information submitted and according to Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change’s requirements at that time.”

Joyce said the community group wished to thank everyone who assisted them.

“We wish to thank everyone who wrote emails and made phone calls and volunteered their time to help communicate to our governments that large community changing developments require community support,” he said.

“The health of our water is paramount when making development decisions.”