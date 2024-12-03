Fun times at Christmas tree lighting in Carroll’s Corner

CARROLL’S CORNER: With the Jolly Elf Santa leading the countdown, the community helped light up the community Christmas tree in Carroll’s Corner on Saturday night.

With a good crowd on hand, there was many activities to do, including story time, photos with Santa, and then of course it was time to light up the tree.

After the countdown and the tree was lit up, fireworks boomed overhead of the community thanks to Leno from Leno’s Stop Shop and another local business.

There was even Santa’s favourite available — cookies!

Station 40 Dutch Settlement volunteer firefighters were in attendance collecting food donations for the food bank in Middle Musquodoboit.

The Laker News was sent some photos and video form the event since we couldn’t attend as we were in Fall River.

(Submitted photo)

VIDEO: Santa leads the tree lighting countdown. Video sent to The Laker News.

Santa was popular with many children getting to sit with him and tell him what they wanted for Christmas. (Submitted photo)

Children listen during story time. (Marie Adsett photo)