HALIFAX/HRM: Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency (HRFE) is accepting applications for career firefighters from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, 2025.

Career firefighters serve their communities by protecting and preserving life, property and the environment through appropriate emergency management.

The recruitment process is multi-phased and will include an application, aptitude testing, physical abilities testing, a background screening and panel interview.

The skills, abilities and competencies measured through each of these phases are in alignment with the requirements for firefighters.

Becoming a firefighter is a serious commitment that requires unwavering dedication and extensive preparation at every stage of the recruitment process.

Candidates will face rigorous evaluations designed to ensure they are physically and mentally prepared to tackle the challenges of this demanding profession.

HRFE is hosting several community sessions to help potential candidates learn more about the firefighting recruitment process.

The community sessions will run from Dec. 10, 2024 to Jan. 15, 2025.

For information about an information session near you, visit our website.

Firefighting is a rewarding and challenging career. Firefighters work long hours and often under highly physically demanding work.

Careers with HRFE offer flexible work-life balance and competitive salaries.

For more information, visit our website.