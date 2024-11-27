HANTS EAST: MacDonald ready to get to work after being re-elected

By Holly Currie, University of Kings journalism student

ENFIELD: John A. MacDonald is happy to be re-elected as Hants East PC MLA as voters cast their ballots in his name during the provincial election on Nov. 26.

MacDonald was speaking the night of the election at a celebration at Shooters Bar & Grill. The Lantz resident earned re-election with 4,614 votes.

Abby Cameron of the NDP had 1,696 votes cast in her name, while Liberal Shannon MacWilliam finished with 1,050 votes.

MacDonald said that the campaigning process was exhausting, but he was fortunate for his team during the process.

“They were great, and they spent a lot of time with me going all over this place,” he said.

MacDonald said he’s going to keep doing what he’s been doing.

“Trying to get more sidewalks across here,” he said. “We need to replace the Hants East Rural High School, the Hants North Rural High School, the Shubenacadie Elementary School, and Uniacke District School, which isn’t in my district, but a lot of people in my district go there.

“Those schools have to be replaced, and they’ve got to get on the capital plan,” he said during the gathering at Shooters Bar & Grill.

“It’s going to take years to get them done, but it has to get done now.”

After a long thirty days, MacDonald wants to thank everyone who voted.

He also says, “I really want to thank Abby and Shannon for putting their name forward… They did great work.”

Cameron says she has many feelings about the overall election results.

“We went nine months before the sixth election date and Houston went back on the very first law that he passed,” said Cameron. “I think that’s telling of what kind of government he’s running.

“Besides that, I mean we’re just at such a pivotal point in our province and really all the provinces in the country are just having such big issues on the table. You know affordability, housing, health care like these are just three.”

To the community of Hants East Cameron says, “I want to thank every single person who welcomed me on their doorstep, who took the time to have conversations with me.

“I want to thank everybody who voted for me, but I want to thank everybody who voted in Hants East.”

Cameron said she loves the East Hants communities.

“I’m Shubenacadie born and raised, I have family in Urbania, I have family throughout Hants East, and I’ve spent time in every single school, and every single sports Field during my time in journalism,” said Cameron.

“I have well over a decade telling the stories and getting to know the amazing people, and it would have been my honor to represent them.”

Cameron wishes MacDonald all the best.