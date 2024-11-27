Dragons JV girls win Island View-Halifax West tournament

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High JV Girls Dragons won the Island View-Halifax West JV Classic last weekend.
The JV Girls finished 2-1 in Round Robin play.
In the crossover game against co-host Island View, Lockview pulled out a three set win to make it to the finals.
In the finals against co-host Halifax West, Lockview dropped the first set but then once again came back to win the second and third set.
The third set was a hard fought win with a final score of 15-13.
Callie Swartz led the Dragons setting all 14 sets.
Riley Mackinnon was the MVP of the day.