STUDENT VOTE: Cameron wins Hants East; Wong, Russell take ridings; PC’s win majority

FALL RIVER/EAST HANTS: Students in Hants East chose an NDP candidate to be their representative from the provincial election during the educational Student Vote mock election.

According to students at Oldfield Consolidated School and Rawdon District school, Abby Cameron from the NDP was their choice to be elected.

Cameron would be the winner if the students could vote as 62 cast their ballots for her.

John A. MacDonald of the PC Party had 18 votes in his name while Shannon MacWilliam of the Liberal Party had five votes.

Hants East Rural High had requested ballots but there were no votes returned from the school.

Oldfield is in the Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank riding but was slotted in Student Vote as part of Hants East, so they got the ballots for that riding.

At Oldfield, Cameron garnered 40 votes to MacDonald’s two and MacWilliam’s one vote.

At Rawdon District, it was closer with Cameron having 22 votes and MacDonald 16 votes.

MacWilliam had four votes.

Nearly 20,000 elementary and secondary students participated in Student Vote Nova Scotia, coinciding with the 2024 provincial election.

After learning about government and democracy, researching the parties and candidates, and discussing the future of the province, students cast ballots in a parallel election.

As of 5 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 18,445 total votes were reported from 158 schools, with results from 53 of 55 electoral districts. This includes 17,805 valid votes and 640 rejected ballots.

The PC Party of Nova Scotia took 41.1% of the popular vote and won 35 seats, forming a majority government. Tim Houston won his Pictou East seat.

took 41.1% of the popular vote and won 35 seats, forming a majority government. won his Pictou East seat. The Nova Scotia NDP will form the Official Opposition with 12 seats and 26.2% of the popular vote. Claudia Chender won her seat in Dartmouth South.

will form the Official Opposition with 12 seats and 26.2% of the popular vote. won her seat in Dartmouth South. The Nova Scotia Liberal Party won 5 seats and received 26.1% of the popular vote. Zach Churchil l lost his seat in Yarmouth.

won 5 seats and received 26.1% of the popular vote. l lost his seat in Yarmouth. Independent candidate Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin was elected in Cumberland North.

In Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, incumbent Brian Wong was re-elected by the students to be their representative.

Overall, Wong had 444 votes; NDP’s Donna McCarthy was runner-up with 246 votes, followed by Elizabeth Booth of the Liberals at 235 votes.

Green Party leader and candidate Anthony Edmonds ended up with 154 votes.

Six schools in the riding took part in the exercise.

At Lockview High, 149 ballots were cast with Wong earning 80 votes; McCarthy 34; Booth 29; and Edmonds six.

At Georges P. Vanier Junior High, Wong took 205 of the 552 votes cast, while Booth came second at 134 votes.

McCarthy wound up with 125 votes and Edmonds at 88 votes.

At Holland Road School, McCarthy took 14 of the 22 votes cast.

Wong had five votes; Edmonds two votes; and Booth one vote.

In Beaver Bank at Harold T. Barrett Junior High, Wong took 110 votes; McCarthy had 48 votes; Booth with 38 votes and Edmonds at 31 votes.

At Summit Academy of Active Learning, Wong had four ballots cast for him, while Booth had three.

McCarthy had one and Edmonds none.

At Waverley Memorial School, Wong saw 40 students vote for him, while there were 30 cast their ballots for Booth.

Edmonds ended up with 27 votes and then McCarthy at 24 votes.

In Sackville – Cobequid, former HRM Councillor Paul Russell was selected by the students to win the riding. He won overall with 162 votes, while the NDP’s Pual Wozney had 120 votes.

Teacher Agatha Bourassa for the Liberals had 56 votes cast by students.

Four of the five schools that requested ballots participated. The only one that did not was Ecole du Grand-Portage.

At Caudle Park Elementary, Russell took 54 votes, while Wozney had 19 votes.

Bourassa had 15 votes.

Over at Sackville High, Wozney took the win with 32 votes, then Russell at 21. Bourassa had six votes.

At Leslie Thomas Junior High, Russell took 83 votes and Wozney 58 votes.

Bourassa had 27 ballots cast for her.

At Hillside Park Elementary, Wozney won taking 11 votes, just three ahead of Bourassa who had eight votes.

Russell was third with four votes.

Student Vote is a program of CIVIX, a non-partisan registered Canadian charity dedicated to strengthening democracy through civic education for school-aged youth. CIVIX programming focuses on elections, government budgets, elected representatives, digital media literacy and constructive discourse.

Student Vote Nova Scotia 2024 was supported by the Nova Scotia Department of Education and Early Childhood Development and Elections Nova Scotia.

Last month, more than 15,000 Nova Scotia youth, representing 124 schools from 28 municipalities, also participated in the Student Vote for the municipal elections.

