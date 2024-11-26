Impaired driving-related charges laid against Enfield man

ENFIELD: A 60-year-old Enfield man has been charged with impaired related offences.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns said that on Nov. 22 at 9 a.m., police responded to a report to 911 of an impaired driver on Renfrew Road in Enfield.

“Once on scene officers spoke with a man who was occupying the driver’s seat of an SUV,” said Cons.t Burns.

“Showing signs of impairment by alcohol, the man was arrested.”

He was transported to the Enfield Detachment where he provided samples of his breath.

As a result, Thomas White, 60, of Enfield was charged with impaired driving related offences.

White will appear in court at a later date.