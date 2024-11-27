Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank: Wong keeps riding Tory blue

WINDSOR JUNCTION: The Blue wave that encompassed 42 of the 55 ridings across Nova Scotia on election day Nov. 26 included Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank.

As the numbers quickly went up towards a majority shortly after the poll results were released, it was a celebratory mood inside the campaign location for Brian Wong and his supporters.

With each PC candidate that was announced as winning and as each poll came in showing Wong was well on his way to a win and second term as MLA, there were cheers in the crowd.

Among those at the celebration in Windsor Junction for Wong was federal Conservative candidate Dave Carroll.

After leader Tim Houston gave a speech from Pictou that those gathered watched on CBC, Wong spoke to his supporters. He thanked them as best he could, admitting he would likely forget some.

He said it was his team that led him to the victory, earning 6,079 votes compared to runner-up Elizabeth Booth of the Liberal Party who had 2,210.

The NDP’s Donna McCarthy had 1,926 votes, while the Green Party’s Anthony Edmonds recorded 454 votes.

PC MLA-elect Brian Wong talks to the crowd of supporters in WIndsor Junction. (Healey photo)

Wong was ecstatic about the result.

“This is absolutely amazing,” he said inside the former Expressions of Wood building on Windsor Junction Road. “I have really enjoyed serving the community the last three-and-a-half years.

“I’m looking forward to helping constituents however I can over the next four years.’

He won by almost 4,000 votes, which tells him that many were pleased with what he and the PC’s have done.

“I think it says that people believe in our government,” he said. “I think it means that people believe in Tim Houston, and they truly believe in the work that I have done. I will continue to work hard.”

PC MLA-elect Brian Wong and wife Marlene. (Healey photo)

Wong spoke of the super majority won by the Tories province wide, winning 42 of the 55 seats in N.S.

“I’m really excited about that,” he said. “That is a testament to the work of Premier (Tim) Houston and the work we’ve done over the last three-and-a-half years.

“We’ve really moved on healthcare, but we know we still have other things we have to work on, and we have a long ways to go.

“We have a good government in place now that we can continue improving the lives of Nova Scotians.

He spoke to the crowd about a pending federal election as well.

Federal Conservative candidate for Sackville-Preston-Bedford Dave Carroll congratulates Brian Wong on being re-elected as Waverley Fall River Beaver Bank MLA. (Healey photo)

Wong said if Carroll can get the team behind him like he did, there will be a new colour for the federal riding that includes Fall River and Beaver Bank.

“We know going forward we don’t only need to turn it blue provincially, but we need to do this nationally,” he said to many cheers.

“We have an amazing federal candidate right here in Dave Carroll. We do need to turn it blue. “

Booth posted on her campaign Facebook page late on Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning a message of thanks to all for their support.

“While tonight’s results weren’t what we’d hoped, I am so grateful for all the support, every person who voted for me, volunteers and those who helped out in the background,” said Booth.

“This is massive territory, 3500 kms on the Booth Mobile this past 30 days – that’s a lot of doors. And I could not have done this without my amazing husband Derek.”

He congratulated Wong on his re-election, and McCarthy and Edmonds on well run campaigns.

“Thank you for putting your names forward,” said Booth.

She said just because the election is over, doesn’t mean people will stop seeing her.

“Just because this election is over, it doesn’t mean my commitment to our community is over,” said Booth. “See you around.”