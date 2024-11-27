HRCE guidelines for school and/or bus cancellations due to weather

HRM: The Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) takes great care when making the decision to alter the normal operations of schools and school buses due to weather.

Here is some information as posted on the HRCE website pertaining to that.

How the decision is made to cancel school/buses:

HRCE staff gather information from a variety of sources beginning at 4:30 a.m., including:

Weather forecasts from Wood Group consulting service which provides radar and satellite imagery, real time road conditions and any weather warnings;

Consulting with a meteorologist to discuss details of forecast, level and type of precipitation and impact on road conditions;

HRCE Transportation which consults with our service providers to determine local road conditions throughout the municipality;

Municipal and provincial transportation staff for an update on road and sidewalk conditions throughout the municipality; and (Halifax Snow Clearing Standards) (TIR Winter Maintenance Standards ).

Other local weather services, including Environment Canada and the Weather Network.

Who makes the decision to cancel school?

By 5:30 a.m., staff make recommendations to the Regional Executive Director of Education (or a designate), based on the information gathered and assessments of each area.

The Regional Executive Director makes the final decision based on this information.

If it is safe to have students and staff on the roads and sidewalks, then schools will be open. If not, classes will be cancelled.

When is the decision made?

It is our goal to make the decision as close to 6:00 a.m. as possible. A 6:00 a.m. announcement could be:

All schools are delayed in opening by two hours and bus pickups are delayed by two hours; or

All schools are open, but some or all buses are not operating for the day; or

Some schools (either individually or by family) are closed for the day; or

All schools are closed for the day.

What if the weather deteriorates throughout the day?

If the weather deteriorates, the HRCE can decide to dismiss students early. In the event of an early dismissal, the decision will be communicated to all schools as close to 11:00 a.m. as possible.

Bused students will be picked up two hours earlier than their regular dismissal time; and

Non-bused students will be dismissed at their regularly scheduled lunch hour.

In the event of an early dismissal, students in grades primary to 6 will not be released from school unless parents/guardians or designates have been notified by the school.

If you have a child in junior high or high school, you should prepare and discuss a plan for what to do if schools close early.

How will I find out?

By email to the addresses in PowerSchool

By text message, if you have opted-in. If you aren’t sure if you have opted-in, text Y to the following number: 978338.

On our website www.hrce.ca

On X (formerly Twitter) at Twitter.com/HRCE_NS

On Instagram at www.instagram.com/hrce_ns/

Make sure you listen for either the Family of Schools name or the individual name of your child’s school in cancellation announcements. Click here to find your Family of Schools.

What if buses are cancelled but schools are open?

There are times when we may decide to keep schools open but cancel bussing due to poor road conditions.

As parents and guardians, you must use your own discretion with regard to sending your child to school. Before dropping students off, please ensure that someone on staff has arrived at the school and can provide supervision.

If schools are open, meaningful learning activities will take place. Students who are unable to attend school due to weather and/or bus cancellations will not be penalized if assignments are given or assigned on that day.

How can I be prepared for cancellations or delays?

Weather in Nova Scotia is unpredictable and can change with little notice. To minimize confusion, make sure you have developed a plan, and discussed it with your child.

Things to consider:

Do you have a back up plan for childcare if schools are closed or delayed in opening?

Does your child know where they are to go if school is cancelled early?

Is your child always dressed properly for the weather conditions, regardless of whether they travel by bus or walks to school?

Please remember: As a parent or guardian you always have the choice of whether or not to send your child to school.

*Winter Stop information for the 2024-25 school year will be shared directly with impacted families.

Nova Scotia’s winter weather can change from day to day, sometimes even hour to hour. This can make driving challenging, especially on rural roads.

HRCE has introduced a Winter Stop Pilot Program to some Families of Schools. Winter stops are different pick-up and drop-off locations for school buses that are used when winter weather creates challenging driving conditions. This pilot program runs from mid December to the end of March, consistent with the Halifax Regional Municipality’s winter parking ban.

HRCE Student Transportation consults with our service providers to determine local road conditions, and may recommend implementing Winter Stops for the morning, afternoon, or the entire day. If winter stops are in effect, BusPlanner will send out a notification to families by 6:00 a.m. If winter stops are in effect for the afternoon only, notifications will be sent out by 11:00 a.m.

If you have questions about the Winter Stop Program or need help accessing or setting up a BusPlanner Parent Portal account, please contact the Student Transportation Team at 902-431-4723 or transportation@hrce.ca .