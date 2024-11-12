LANTZ: It was too little too late for the East Hants Ryson Construction Jr C Penguins on Saturday night.

The Pens trailed rival Sackville Knights 4-1 when they mounted a comeback attempt before about 100 fans at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

However, the comeback would fall short as Sackville skated away with a 5-4 victory.

Sackville would lead 2-1 and 4-2 after the first two periods and then score once more in the final stanza to hold off the Pens.

Connor MacIntyre had the hot stick for East Hants scoring twice.

Single goals came from Penguins Logan Forward and Thomas Shaw.

Assists were credited to Evan Tilley with two; while single helpers were contributed from Shaw and MacIntyre.

Gabe Rendell stopped 47 of 52 pucks he faced in getting tagged with the loss.

The Jr C Pens are next in action at 4:30 p.m. in Lantz when they host the Admirals Hockey Club at the East Hants Sportsplex.

East Hants is on the road Nov. 17 to Chester to face the South Shore Schooners in a 1 p.m. puck drop.

(Healey photo)

East Hants is doing a hockey fundraiser for the squad that could see the lucky winner attend an NHL Game in Ottawa.

The raffle is for four tickets to see Team Canada play Finland on Dec. 26 in Ottawa at the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Airfare, Accommodations, and the four tickets are covered for the winner.

Supporters can email easthantsjrc@gmail.com with their name and phone number.

Tickets will be filled out for them and a photo sent back to their email with their filled-out tickets.

E-transfers to the same email address are acceptable. If people wish to pay cash, they can come purchase tickets in person at any of our home games between now and draw date.

Tickets are $20 each and the draw will happen Dec. 14.

The linesy makes sure he is onside. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)