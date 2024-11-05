Kennetcook volunteer fire celebrates 50 years

KENNETCOOK: The Kennetcook & District Volunteer Fire department celebrate half a century serving the community over the weekend.

The department held a 50th anniversary celebration as they have kept the Hants North community safe.

Members of the original fire department joined with members of the current department for the night of remembering and telling stories.

(Submitted photo)

MP Kody Blois was among the dignitaries on hand.

In a Facebook post, Blois commented on the milestone.

“Simply put, volunteer fire departments are the heart of our rural communities across Canada, and Kennetcook is no exception,” said Blois.

The department received a specially designed thank you message from Uniacke & District Volunteer fire, and there was cake cut and eaten as well.

(Submitted photo)