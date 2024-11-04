Open House scheduled for Lantz Secondary Planning Strategy

LANTZ: Residents are encouraged to mark Nov. 13 on their calendar if they wish to find out more about the Lantz Secondary Planning Strategy.

The Municipality announced the public open house event would take place running from 6-7:30 p.m.

It will be held in the Todd Hunter Room at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The project team will be available to answer questions.

They will also share the progress to date and look for comments on draft concept plans.

If you’re interested in learning about the feedback received at the first open house in June 2024 and the public survey, check out the What We Heard Report on the municipality’s website.