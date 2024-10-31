HALIFAX: Elections Nova Scotia will not print voter information cards (VIC) for the 42nd Provincial General Election due to the potential postal strike pending next week.

“It was a difficult decision not to print VICs but we wanted to make sure there was a clear message for voters if there is a postal strike,” says Dorothy Rice, Chief Electoral Officer of Nova Scotia.

“It is important for voters in Nova Scotia to know that they can vote without a VIC, simply go to a voting location and the election workers will assist you.”

A VIC is the personalized card registered voters usually receive by mail during an election with information on where and when they can vote.

No VIC, No Problem – Eligible voters in Nova Scotia can vote easily without a VIC!

Voters can find a voting location near them by entering their address into the ‘where do I vote’ tool on Elections Nova Scotia’s website (electionsnovascotia.ca) .

Voters can take their current ID with them when they go to vote but it is not necessary.

Voters in Nova Scotia can vote without ID by taking an oath to attest to their eligibility.

Eligible voters in Nova Scotia must be 18 years of age as of Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, be a Canadian citizen and have lived in Nova Scotia since April 27, 2024 (six months prior to the election call).

Voters in Nova Scotia that have questions about the Provincial General Election can call 1-800-565-1504.

Elections Nova Scotia is a non-partisan and independent agency responsible for conducting provincial elections.

For more information, please visit electionsnovascotia.ca or follow us on Facebook and X (Twitter) @electionsns.