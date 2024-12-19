PHOTOS: Santa Run returns raising money for Make-A-Wish

BEDFORD: More than 60 runners and walkers braved the chilly Sunday weather to support a cause close to many of their hearts.

The Ho Ho Ho Santa Run saw 64 people from Halifax, Lower Sackville, Bedford, Windsor Junction, Dartmouth, Lakeview, and surrounding areas meet up at the Sunnyside Mall in Bedford near Kali Cakes Bake Shop. They stretched and tried to stay warm in their matching Santa outfits before beginning the run.

The runners collected money in support of Make-A-Wish Foundation. No final tally was available on how muchw as raised when we posted this story.

It was a tradition to have the run take place, but hasn’t been held since 2019.

So Sandra Ivany of Windsor Junction stepped up to organize it and make sure it did happen.

She was thrilled with the amount of people, even a few with children, who came out to take part.

“It is such a great way to bring everyone out and create that Christmas spirit, and we haven’t done it since the pandemic,” she said. “I thought why not start this off again, and this event is for a great cause, but we’re also giving each other that spirit of coming back together.”

The run had been the brainchild of Dan Buckle and Larry Baker of Lakeview. Both spoke about why they wanted to do it, and how they’re happy to see it back after a little hiatus.

“We love running. We love helping people get to their running goals,” said Buckle.

“We started the BRR which is what we call ourselves in 2007,” added Baker.

The run would see them head across Bedford Highway once the light turned to walk, and they would run/walk along the sidewalk up Bedford Highway to Hammonds Plains.

After a short welcome there, they’d all turn and head back to Sunnyside Mall. Once they got back at Sunnyside, and to warm up some were planning to go get something hot from the Second Cup.

Baker said seeing so many out for a run such as this one for Make-A-Wish is great. They said people will start training in January for a Spring race.

“Plus after they eat and start looking like Santa they will want to start running again” he said with a chuckle.

The three were expecting some smiles and chuckles from motorists and onlookers as the group passed by wearing the Santa suits running in the cold weather. There was even one guy who had only shorts on.

The Laker News captured some photos from the run:

Selfie! (Healey photo)

Shorts in cold weather. (Healey photo)

Waving to the camera as she starts the run/walk. (Healey Photo)

Organizer Sandra Ivany gives a motivational speech before the run/walk starts. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)