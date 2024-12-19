MILFORD: The No Time for That Tour, powered by BRP stopped by Hants East Rural High School to make a presentation to the students at the Milford school.

Fall River Indigenous artist Dee Dee Austin sang a few songs and brought a message of how bullying impacted her and why it has no place in the world.

She talked about her own experiences of being bullied and made fun of, which appeared to resonate with the crowd.

In her speech to the students she was very serious of how bullying is wrong.

Austin interacted with the students by asking them to aprticipate in answering questions, and they would received a wristband for answering.

Austin also also let the students in on a couple cool tidbits about her, and spoke with us after the performance.

The Lockview High alum has recently won Music Nova Scotia’s Indigneous Artist of the Year for the third year in a row.

Her music is available on all streaming platforms and she can be found on social media at Dee Dee Austin Music.

Video shot by Matt Dagley

VIDEO

Dee Dee interacted with the crowd getting the students to answer questions for a bracelet. (Dagley Media photo)

Dee Dee Austin signs an autograph. (Dagley Media photo)

Dee Dee Austin performs Buried Truth on stage at HERH. (Dagley Media photo)