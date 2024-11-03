FALL RIVER: For the second year in a row, those with accessibility or mobility issues had a chance to experience Trick or Treating on Halloween without issues.

Dr. Sarah Moore organized the Halloween for everyBODY event that took place Oct. 31 on Carmel Crescent in Fall River.

More than 25 neighbours from the street joined up to provide treats at the end of their driveway on the paved street.

Treat Accessibly was founded to promote an accessible and inclusive Halloween for everyBODY.

Carmel Crescent in Fall River,hosted the second Accessible Trick-or-Treating event on Halloween from 4:30-6:30 pm.

With an earlier start, flat surfaces, barrier-free stations, and alternative treat options, it made Halloween fun for all kids and families.

The Laker News stopped by to check it out.

We even got a treat bag – with treats for Asha the kitty too.

Here is our recap of the event.

Video by Matt Dagley

(Dagley Media photo)

Some of the residents handing out treats. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Organizer Sarah Moore is interviewed by Pat Healey. 9Dagley Media photo)