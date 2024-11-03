RCMP warning retailers of increased credit card scams

HRM: Nova Scotia RCMP’s Commercial Crime Section is reminding retailers that a province-wide trend continues where scammers are using stolen or compromised credit cards to pay for high-volume or expensive orders.

Retailers should exercise extra caution when conducting sales over the phone, particularly in accepting credit card payments without the cardholder present.

Recent incidents have included the fraudulent purchase of furniture, ATVs, tires, and other high-value items.

Many credit card vendor agreements make the retailer responsible for purchases where it is determined the credit card was used without authorization from the true cardholder, even in cases of fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT:

A charge-back dispute can be made against the vendor by the credit card company for such fraudulent transactions.

In some cases this happens after the product has already been shipped.

This results in retailers losing both the product that was purchased fraudulently and the fraudulent payment.

For more information on this, and other common scams, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online at https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Anyone who suspects they have been targeted by a scam is encouraged to contact their local police.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.