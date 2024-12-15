FALL RIVER: The next step in the All-Weather Turf Field at Lockview High becoming a reality took place recently.

The official ground breaking ceremony for the almost $5 million project which saw each level of government contribute and the community pitch in as well.

Several guest speakers spoke at the ground breaking, held Dec. 8 in snowy weather.

The project has been approved for an additional $2.3 million from HRM because costs have increased since work on the project began after it was announced in June 2023.

Here is a list of the $10,000+ donors to the field project.

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon

Councillor Lisa Blackburn

Dexter’s Construction/Municipal Group

Fall River Lions Club

FRABA

Gerald Mitchell Contracting

Fire Stations 42, 43, 45

LARA

Lindsay Construction

LWF Rate Payers

My Own Path Health and Wellness

Pomerleau

Here is the video story on the ground breaking.

Video sponsored by Merida Law

Video by Matt Dagley

VIDEO:

Councillors Cathy Deagle Gammon and Billy Gillis at the announcement. (Dagley Media photo)

Dr. Robert Strang, N.S. Chief Medical Officer and Fall River resident. (Dagley Media photo)

Construction is well underway at LHS. (Dagley Media photo)

MP Darrell Samson. (Dagley Media photo)

MLA Brian Wong. (Dagley Media photo)