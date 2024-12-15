FALL RIVER: The next step in the All-Weather Turf Field at Lockview High becoming a reality took place recently.
The official ground breaking ceremony for the almost $5 million project which saw each level of government contribute and the community pitch in as well.
Several guest speakers spoke at the ground breaking, held Dec. 8 in snowy weather.
The project has been approved for an additional $2.3 million from HRM because costs have increased since work on the project began after it was announced in June 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Here is a list of the $10,000+ donors to the field project.
Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon
Councillor Lisa Blackburn
Dexter’s Construction/Municipal Group
Fall River Lions Club
FRABA
Gerald Mitchell Contracting
Fire Stations 42, 43, 45
LARA
Lindsay Construction
LWF Rate Payers
My Own Path Health and Wellness
Pomerleau
ADVERTISEMENT:
Here is the video story on the ground breaking.
Video sponsored by Merida Law
Video by Matt Dagley
VIDEO:
ADVERTISEMENT: