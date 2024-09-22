SHEARWATER: A plethora of large trucks drove through the Shearwater/Dartmouth area all for a good cause on Saturday Sept. 21.

The annual Truck Convoy for Special Olympics Nova Scotia took approximately half an hour as trucks left CFB Shearwater.

Truckers from Nova Scotia and beyond united with their partners in Law Enforcement (LETR) to support Special Olympics athletes.

Many people lined the route to take in the convoy and wave in support.

Here is our video story from the day as we captured it.

Video sponsored by Maritime Car Wash

Video by Matt Dagley

VIDEO:

The Truck Convoy had many people lining its route to watch. (Dagley Media photo)

The Special Olympics flag. (Dagley Media photo)

People lined along the start route of the Truck Convoy in support of Special Olympics N.S. capture some video of it. (Dagley Media photo)