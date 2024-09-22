Motorcycle rider airlifted to hospital following serious collision

HARDWOOD LANDS: Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred Sept. 13.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said police responded to a serious motorcycle collision on Hwy 14 in Hardwood Lands.

“The motorcycle rider lost control at high speed and landed in the ditch,” said Const. Burns.

Local volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene.

“Suffering serious injuries, the man was transported to the QE2 via LifeFlight,” added Const. Burns.

He said the man is expected to make a full recovery.

“Drugs and/or alcohol was not a factor in the incident,” he said.