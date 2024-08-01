SOUTH MAITLAND: A family pet was rescued after wandering off in the South Maitland area on July 27.
East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said RCMP received a call for service to assist in the rescue of a dog that had been trapped on a steep cliff in South Maitland.
“Accessible by land only about an hour before high tide, the dog was in need of assistance,” said Const. Burns.
He said that fire crews from Maitland & District Fire were dispatched to the scene.
Firefighters successfully rescued the dog.
It was returned it to its owner upon getting it to safety, said Const. Burns.