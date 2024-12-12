Rock the Rink to celebrate milestone for BDMHA

BEDFORD: A big milestone will be celebrated by the Bedford & District Minor Hockey Association on Saturday.

The BDMHA will celebrate 50 years of hockey at Rock the Rink a day full of events and hockey action featuring Bedford Blues hockey teams at the Greenfoot Energy Centre in Bedford.

Rock the Rink will feature games from all levels (U9-U18) with music, face painting, retro swag and some exciting hockey.

The association is asking everyone to bring a non-perishable food item for admission to support our association food drive this holiday season in support of Bedford Lions Community Food Pantry.

The full schedule of games involving Blues teams against some tough rivals is available as posted on the BDMHA Facebook page.

It can be found here by scrolling the page: https://www.facebook.com/BDMHA

There will also be a ceremonial event at 4:45pm on pad C before the U13AAA game between Cape Breton County and your Bedford Blues.

Organizers of Rock the Rink say they can’t wait to see the stands, hallways and rafters filled with past, present and future Bedford Minor hockey players and families as they honour 50 years of playing hockey, the game we love.