ELMSDALE: Police are continuing their investigation into a theft from an Elmsdale business on Dec. 4.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns said that at approximately 7:30 p.m. officers were advised of a theft that occurred at the NSLC in Elmsdale.

“We were advised that an Elmsdale NSLC employee was following a truck on Hwy 102 after the occupants were seen stealing several bottles of liquor from the store,” said Const. Burns.

He said shortly thereafter, the driver of the truck called police.

According to Const. Burns, the employee identified a 17-year-old youth male from Shad Bay and a 16-year-old Truro youth male as the thieves.

Const. Burns said the two thieves parents were contacted.

The investigation continues into the incident.