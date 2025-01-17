Upper Rawdon man arrested after pointing firearm at another driver

NINE MILE RIVER: A 23-year-old Upper Rawdon man has been arrested following a two-vehicle collision after he allegedly pointed a firearm at another driver.

East Hants RCMP responded to the collision on Jan. 15 at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Hwy1 4 in Nine Mile River, near West MacPhee Road.

Police had been advised there was a collision between two vehicles.

At 4:09 p.m., a second report of the same collision was received by police. The reports were from the two drivers involved in the collision.

Police said that responding officers learned that a Hyundai Elantra and a Mazda CX-5, travelling in the same direction, collided in the 6300 block of Hwy. 14.

As part of the report, police were told that immediately following the collision, the driver of the Elantra pointed a firearm at the driver of the Mazda CX-5.

The driver of the CX-5, a 40-year-old Greenfield woman, drove away from the collision and called police.

The driver of the Elantra, a 23-year-old Upper Rawdon man also soon called police to report the collision.

Officers located both vehicles and arrested the man for Pointing a Firearm.

Two airsoft pistols were seized from the man’s vehicle, one of which closely resembled a black handgun.

The man was later released from custody.

He will attend Shubenacadie Provincial Court on March 24, 2025 to face charges.

File #: 2025- 65520