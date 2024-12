FALL RIVER: Zen Rankin and wife Joanna own and operate The Art Space in Fall River.

They celebrated their one year anniversary in business on Dec. 7.

The two invited The Laker News down to take in some of the fun activities being done with the community to celebrate their one year milestone.

For more info on The Art Space check out their website: https://www.theartspace.ca/

(Dagley Media photo)

Here is the video story as shot/edited by Matt Dagley

A youngster makes a creation at the anniversary event celebration. (Dagley Media photo)