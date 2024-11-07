Carbon monoxide alarms donated to Halifax Fire by Hawkins-Gignac Foundation

HALIFAX/ELMSDALE: The Hawkins-Gignac Foundation for CO Education is in Atlantic Canada to make donations of carbon monoxide (CO) alarms to fire departments in Halifax, Moncton, and Charlottetown, which will then distribute the alarms to local residents.

John Gignac, Canada’s leading CO safety advocate, was on site today with Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency to donate 100 CO alarms to kick off CO Awareness Week, which is the first week of November each year.

The campaign is being labeled ‘The 2024 Atlantic Canada CO Education Tour,’ and is funded in part by Health Canada, Insurance Bureau of Canada, and Murphy Hospitality Group.

The intention is to have the alarms be distributed within these communities to those in need of protection, at the fire department’s discretion.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Health Canada is proud to support this campaign by providing funding that helps the Hawkins-Gignac Foundation spread its vital carbon monoxide education campaign into the Atlantic provinces at the start of the home heating season—a critical time for carbon monoxide risks.

Atlantic Canadians may face increased vulnerability to these risks due to storm-related power outages.

“Our foundation has made it our goal to travel Canada, from coast to coast and reach as many people as possible with critical lifesaving information and education about the dangers of CO and how to protect your family,” says John Gignac, Executive Director at the Hawkins-Gignac Foundation for CO education.

“We’ve done work in most regions of Canada and are happy to be back in Atlantic Canada to help generate awareness about the silent killer.

“You can’t see, smell or taste CO and the only way you can know if the deadly gas is in your home, is if you have installed working CO alarms,” he adds.

ADVERTISEMENT:

John is a retired fire fighter of 34 years and the uncle of Laurie Hawkins, an Ontario Provincial Police Constable, who perished from CO poisoning along with her husband Richard and two children Cassandra and Jordan, in 2008 at their Woodstock, Ontario home.

The exhaust vent from their gas fireplace became blocked, leaking the poisonous gas back into the home. They did not have a CO alarm.

Ever since that day, John Gignac, and the Foundation team, have been working across Canada to generate awareness about the ‘Silent Killer’, spreading important education and making donations of CO alarms when possible.

CO Safety Checklist:

√ Have fuel burning appliances checked every year by a licensed professional

√ Install CO alarms outside all sleeping areas and on every floor

√ Replace CO alarms every 7-10 years per manufacturer guidelines

√ Consider replacing old alarms with ones that have 10-year batteries

√ Never operate a generator or barbecue indoors

√ Never leave a vehicle running in an attached garage or carport

√ Ensure your chimney and all vents are inspected and clean

ADVERTISEMENT:

Sources of CO:

Any oil, propane, kerosene, gas or wood burning appliance – furnace, water heater, range, heater, fireplace, barbecue, etc.

Combustion engines – vehicles, lawn mowers, generators, snow blowers, etc.

Symptoms of CO Poisoning:

Flu-like symptoms – headaches, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, confusion

Prolonged exposure – loss of consciousness, brain damage or even death

For more information about the Hawkins-Gignac Foundation for CO Education or to donate to this charitable cause, go to www.endthesilence.ca .