Development applications for Belnan, East Uniacke, Lantz projects received by MEH

ELMSDALE: Three development applications have been received by the Municipality of East Hants.

The applications are for projects in Mount Uniacke; Belnan; and Lantz.

Residents can find out more on each application here:

The first is PLN24-008: Development Agreement Application, Highway 214, Belnan.

This application has been received from Gurmehar Walia Singh.

It requests to enter into a development agreement with the Municipality to permit an automobile dealer and an automobile vehicle repair and maintenance use on lands that are zoned Rural Use (RU) Zone.

The second is PLN24-011: Development Agreement Amendment Application, Nature Drive, East Uniacke.

It’s an application has been received from Hants County Condominium Corporation No. 6 (Cottage Country).

The application is requesting a substantial development agreement amendment to permit the construction of three marinas for the berthing of 63 watercraft and for an increase to the number of permitted dwelling units.

The extra dwelling units would only be permitted as accessory dwelling units, where there is an existing dwelling on a condo unit.

The third is PLN24-003: Redesignation and Rezoning, in Lantz.

It’s an application that has been received from Talal Waeb to redesignate and rezone PIDs 45089356, 45089349 and a portion of PID 45089455 to the Medium Density Residential Neighbourhood (MR) designation and the Multiple Unit Residential (R3) Zone to enable the development of two (2) 24-unit apartment buildings.

This is a preliminary notice intended to inform the public of consideration of the proposals.

Approval by Municipal Council at a public hearing is required before the proposals may proceed.

An advertisement will be published at a later date indicating the time, date, and location of the public hearing and any other public meetings.

For further information regarding these applications, please contact the Planning & Development Department at planning@easthants.ca.

You can also call 902-883-3387 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, exclusive of statutory holidays or visit easthants.ca/planning-applications.