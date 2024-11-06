Successful season comes to an end for GPV cross country team

By
Pat Healey
-
FALL RIVER: The Georges P. Vanier Junior High cross country team had a success regional and provincial competition season.

The team coached by Mr. Verge; Kelly Whitman; and Craolyn Haverstock, started the year with 75 students.

The season included a warm up race, plus regional and provincial races.

The results were as follows:

Regional Results:

Girls Team: 2nd

Boys Team: 3rd

Provincial Results:

Girls Team:  3rd place

Boys Team:  1st place champions

At provincials the individual results were:

Girls Result:

                                                Regional                      Provincial

Maria Legge                            7                                  6

Regan O’Sullivan                 3                                 13

Josie Haverstock                 13                               22

Taylor McNulty                      48                               54

Molly James                            29                               73

Millie Webster                       42                               74

Violet Manley                         47                               56

Boys Result:

Nate Isenor                             3                                  7

Henry Berger                          27                                21

Aiden Knowles                       14                                23

Nathan MacLean                    17                                24

Issac Fielden                           41                                27

William Cooper                      36                                74

Matias Hiriart                         38                                79

