Successful season comes to an end for GPV cross country team

FALL RIVER: The Georges P. Vanier Junior High cross country team had a success regional and provincial competition season.
The team coached by Mr. Verge; Kelly Whitman; and Craolyn Haverstock, started the year with 75 students.
The season included a warm up race, plus regional and provincial races.
The results were as follows:
Regional Results:
Girls Team: 2nd
Boys Team: 3rd
Provincial Results:
Girls Team: 3rd place
Boys Team: 1st place champions
At provincials the individual results were:
Girls Result:
Regional Provincial
Maria Legge 7 6
Regan O’Sullivan 3 13
Josie Haverstock 13 22
Taylor McNulty 48 54
Molly James 29 73
Millie Webster 42 74
Violet Manley 47 56
Boys Result:
Nate Isenor 3 7
Henry Berger 27 21
Aiden Knowles 14 23
Nathan MacLean 17 24
Issac Fielden 41 27
William Cooper 36 74
Matias Hiriart 38 79