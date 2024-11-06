Successful season comes to an end for GPV cross country team

FALL RIVER: The Georges P. Vanier Junior High cross country team had a success regional and provincial competition season.

The team coached by Mr. Verge; Kelly Whitman; and Craolyn Haverstock, started the year with 75 students.

The season included a warm up race, plus regional and provincial races.

The results were as follows:

Regional Results:

Girls Team: 2nd

Boys Team: 3rd

Provincial Results:

Girls Team: 3rd place

Boys Team: 1st place champions

At provincials the individual results were:

Girls Result:

Regional Provincial

Maria Legge 7 6

Regan O’Sullivan 3 13

Josie Haverstock 13 22

Taylor McNulty 48 54

Molly James 29 73

Millie Webster 42 74

Violet Manley 47 56

Boys Result:

Nate Isenor 3 7

Henry Berger 27 21

Aiden Knowles 14 23

Nathan MacLean 17 24

Issac Fielden 41 27

William Cooper 36 74

Matias Hiriart 38 79