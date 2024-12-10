From the Cruiser – Dec. 9, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 130 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as passed on by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

THEFT IN MOUNT UNIACKE

On December 3, East Hants RCMP were advised that sometime between November 15 and December 3, a $30,000 Nuoman brand excavator was stolen from an address on Etter Road in Mount Uniacke.

The excavator is green and white. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

THEFT OF TOOLS

East Hants RCMP responded to a residence on Dec. 3 after a large theft of tools was reported.

The victim stated that an enclosed trailer was broken into and several thousand dollars worth of tools (mostly Dewalt Brand) were stolen sometime overnight.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

PLENTY OF MVC’S

Over the past week, there have been 14 motor vehicle collisions, most of which could have been avoided with reduced speed and a changing of driving habits during a change into winter conditions.

Another tip is to install winter tires on your vehicle.

Studies have shown that tread pattern, the softer rubber that winter tires are made from and slower speeds drastically reduce your chances of getting into an accident.

As a bonus, most insurance companies will give you a discount if you have 4 winter tires on your vehicle during the winter months !

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Barr Settlement man wanted on warrant for sex offences

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Charles Harold Fraser, 43, of Barr Settlement.

Charles Fraser was charged with several sexual offences in June of 2023 but has failed to appear in court as ordered.

Anyone who sees Charles Fraser is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

