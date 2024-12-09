HALIFAX: Starting December 14, vehicle and pedestrian access to the QEII Halifax Infirmary’s Emergency Department (ED) will shift from 1799 Robie St. to 1840 Bell Rd. permanently, where a new patient drop-off area, ED parking, and complimentary curbside parking service will be available.

On the same day, the current temporary ED drop-off and parking on Robie Street will close. The ED main building entrance will remain the same.

“Relocating access to the emergency department is essential to facilitate the construction of the new Acute Care Tower, which will house a larger emergency department,” said Randi Monroe, executive director, health services and Central Zone redevelopment at Nova Scotia Health.

“This step is crucial as we move forward with the tower project and the enhancements to our emergency services, ultimately leading to improved healthcare delivery at the QEII.”

The Bell Road ED parking area is equipped with accessible parking spaces. Patients who utilize mobility devices, such as walkers or wheelchairs, are encouraged to bring them.

Additionally, a designated drop-off area and curbside parking service are available to support patients and visitors.

A complimentary curbside parking service is provided in partnership with Indigo when the ED parking lot reaches capacity. I

n such cases, an Indigo attendant will assist by parking patients’ and visitors’ vehicles in the nearby Summer Street parkade.

This service is designed to enhance accessibility and will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

“We’re excited about the progress being made and understand that changes like these can be challenging and disruptive at first,” said Dr. Christine Short, senior medical director for QEII healthcare redevelopment, Central Zone at Nova Scotia Health.

“We are dedicated to making the transition as smooth as possible for all who come to the Halifax Infirmary for care.”

For more information and updates on the QEII Halifax Infirmary redevelopment, including parking and access changes, visit www.QE2Renew.ca.