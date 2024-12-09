MOUNT UNIACKE: A 21-year-old Ellershouse man can expect a visit from an East Hants RCMP officer.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer out of the Enfield detachment, said that visit comes as a result of a single-vehicle collision in Mount Uniacke.

He said officers, along with local firefighters and EHS, responded to the MVC on Etter Road in Mount Uniacke at approximately 11 a.m. on Dec. 4.

Upon arrival, said Const. Burns, the officer met with the man who was receiving treatment from EHS.

The officers investigation discovered that the man’s licence was suspended.

The man was left with EHS to continue treatment.

Const. Burns said, however, the man will later be served with a summary offence ticket for driving while suspended.