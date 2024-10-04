From the Cruiser – Oct. 4, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, East Hants RCMP responded to 122 calls for service.

Here are a couple of the highlighted calls as provided by Const. Preston Burns, East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer.

“You can’t park there”

On September 29, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle that was left pushed up against a house in Enfield.

Officers attended the scene and through their investigation found the owner of the vehicle.

The owner stated that his car had broken down. Him and his friends pushed the car off the roadway and the car accidentally rolled into the side of the building.

There was no damage to the building and only minor damage to the car.

The vehicle was towed at the owner’s expense.

THEFT AT GAS STATION

Suspect at the theft at Proxi. (RCMP photo)

On Sept. 19, at approximately 930 am, a male stole a quantity of goods from the Proxi store in Elmsdale and left the scene driving a silver four door Volkswagen Jetta.

The East Hants RCMP is asking the public to assist in identifying the male.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

The suspects vehicle. (RCMP photo)

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Yarmouth County man wanted for impaired driving

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Riley Donaldson, 28, of Argyle Sound, Yarmouth Co.

Riley Donaldson was charged with impaired driving related offences in August of 2023 but has failed to attend court as ordered.

Anyone who sees Riley Donaldson is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

