HALIFAX: The HRM says that the opening of nine potential designated encampment locations on their list they approved at regional council on July 9 will only happen if conditions are met.

In a release on July 11, HRM said that the locations on this list will only open after the completion of required planning.

This will include preparation for supports to people sleeping rough at designated locations and mitigating potential community impacts.

On July 9, Regional Council approved the following list of nine potential designated locations:

Bayers Road Windsor Street Park (Halifax)

BiHi Park (Halifax)

Bisset Road (Dartmouth)

Chain Lake Park (Halifax)

Cogswell Park (Halifax)

Geary Street Green Space (Dartmouth)

Glebe Street Park (Halifax)

Halifax Common (berm) (Halifax)

Point Pleasant Park (Halifax)

These locations are not currently designated for sleeping rough.

If any of these sites are opened as designated locations, that information will be shared publicly, including the specific section or area permitted for sleeping rough.

To open any of the potential designated sites, detailed site preparation will first need to be completed by municipal staff.

The municipality has explored other options, including privately owned land and sought other space for encampments from provincial and federal governments.

HRM municipality does not support encampments or tenting for those experiencing homelessness. The potential use of new sites is a temporary response to the homelessness crisis.

“This list will allow the municipality to adjust to the changing levels of demand,” said HRM in the release.

“If any sites are opened as designated locations, it would be a temporary measure until appropriate sheltering and housing options become available from the Province of Nova Scotia.”

Municipal staff continue to regularly visit the existing four designated locations.

The staff do this to ensure the services are adequate and to mitigate issues where possible.

Municipal staff will also continue coordinating with the Province of Nova Scotia and their service providers to ensure those experiencing homelessness have access to the support they need.