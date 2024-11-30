LANTZ: The East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins scored four straight goals en route to a 5-1 win over the Sackville Blazers.

The NSJHL game was played at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

It was Hockey Fights Cancer night for the Pens, with many fans supporting the team by bidding on and winning warmup jerseys the players wore. They were pink in colour.

A good crowd was on hand to cheer on the Pens against their Hwy 102 rivals the Blazers.

(Healey photo)

Devin Meagher was a man on a mission as he scored twice, and came close to notching the hat trick on several occasions including two goal posts and a nice pad save by Conor Blackwood of Windsor Junction.

Jacob Sanford also scored twice, while Logan Durno added a single tally.

Assists went to Jayson Hanson with three.

Single helpers came from Ryan Langlois; Davis Cooper; and Hayden Tamm.

(Healey photo)

Fintan Boudreau stopped 31 of 32 pucks sent his way.

The Pens finish off their pre-Christmas home schedule hosting the Capstone Colts on Dec. 6 in a 7:30 p.m. start in Lantz. They visit the Colts on Dec. 13 in Shearwater.

East Hants will resume play in the new year in West Hants against the Leafs on Jan. 3 before being back in Lantz on Jan. 10 against the Blazers.