Lewis caps off high school track career with provincial double gold

BEAVER BANK: Abby Lewis felt no pressure as she went into the final School Sport Nova Scotia (SSNS) provincial track and field meet of her high school career.

The Beaver Bank athlete said she went into provincials, held in Cape Breton last week, just wanting to as the song said, “soak up the sun light.” And she did that—and came away with two more gold medals.

Lewis glided smoothly and calmly around the CBU track to win the 1500 metre and 3000 metre races she was entered in for Lockview High.

“Going into provincial, I was focused on enjoying myself and soaking up my last race in the Lockview singlet,” Lewis told The Laker News in an interview on June 4, “while also performing my best and leaving my mark in high school track.”

The Athletics East runner said it means the world to go out winning gold in both of her events.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end my high school career,” she said.

“It will definitely be a highlight of my senior year.”

Lewis was asked to look back and try to give a highlight that stood out. She said that was impossible to do.

“There have been so many highlights looking back at my time as a high school athlete,” said Lewis, who will be starting at Boston College next September.

“Each cross country and track season has been so much fun.

“I’ve loved competing along side my closest friends, from my school and from schools across the province.”

Abby Lewis on the podium with second and third. (Submitted/Shawn Lewis photo)

But the work isn’t done for Lewis—not by any stretch.

She’s preparing for some upcoming competitions, including one south of the border.

“I’ve been putting in lots of work leading into outdoor season,” said Lewis. “I’m grateful to be seeing it pay off.”

Lewis has a busy few weeks coming up.

“I’ll be headed to Philadelphia to compete at New Balance Nationals in a couple weeks, and then off to Montreal at the end of the month for Canadian U20 Nationals,” she said.

