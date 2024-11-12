Maggie Andrew wins two, DeeDee Austin one at Music N.S. Awards

WAVERLEY/FALL RIVER: Two local musicians were among the ones recognized with hardware at the Music Nova Scotia Awards on Nov. 10 in Wolfville.
Waverley’s Maggie Andrew won two awards — African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year and New Artist Recording of the Year for her album Day Job.
Meanwhile, Fall River’s DeeDee Austin, who had a showcase during Music Week and performed on the Awards show, won an award as Indigenous Artist of The Year.
Austin is currently part of the five-week Canadian Charity No Time for That Anti-Bullying Society, powered by BRP, tour going through Atlantic Canada.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Overall, 29 awards, in 21 music and 8 industry categories, were handed out in the morning over brunch, including a complimentary Caesar bar provided by Nova Scotia Spirit Co. and refreshing cucumber mint hop water from Labatt.
The Music Nova Scotia Awards Brunch at Acadia University’s Sheldon L. Fountain Learning Commons celebrated both new and notable artists.
Daniel James McFadyen took home three awards to be the top winner.
Guests additionally enjoyed special performances by Daniel James McFadyen, DeeDee Austin, HARMZ, Pillow Fite, and Rachel Davis and Darren McMullen.
Music Nova Scotia’s board and staff thank all of the individuals who helped make Nova Scotia Music Week 2024 a success, including but not limited to: performers, delegates, partners, the local host committee, volunteers, fans, family, and the entire Wolfville community.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Here is the full list of 2024 Music N.S. Award winners:
African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year: Maggie Andrew
Americana/Bluegrass Recording: Old Man Luedecke – She Told Me Where To Go
Children’s Artist of the Year: Levon the Prince
Classical Recording of the Year: Symphony Nova Scotia – Defiant Dances
Country Recording of the Year: Hearts of Kin – Beautiful Burn
DJ of the Year: PINEO & LOEB
Entertainer of the Year: Elyse Aeryn
Electronic Artist of the Year: Rich Aucoin
Folk/Roots Recording of the Year: Daniel James McFadyen – Songs To Show Your Friends
Hip Hop/Rap Recording of the Year: HARMZ – Better Watch
Indigenous Artist of the Year: DeeDee Austin
Loud Recording of the Year: Bologna Colorado – No Refund
Music Video of the Year: Daniel James McFadyen – Sunshine, Directed by Griffin O’Toole
Musician of the Year: Patrick Murphy
New Artist Recording of the Year: Maggie Andrew – Day Job
Pop Recording of the Year: Neon Dreams – The Good, The True And The Beautiful
Prix de l’Acadie: P’tit Belliveau
R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Jah’Mila – Woman of the Sun
Rock Recording of the Year: Loviet – The Nighttime Is All In The Timing
SOCAN Songwriter of the Year: Daniel James McFadyen
Traditional Recording of the Year: Rachel Davis and Darren McMullen – Home
ADVERTISEMENT:
Music Nova Scotia would like to extend a huge thank you to NSMW’s Partners for their support in making this year’s event possible:
Premier:
FACTOR, the Government of Canada, and Canada’s Radio Broadcasters
Province of Nova Scotia
Alexander Keith’s
Acadia University
Presenting:
101 Creative Solutions
Dairy Farmers of Canada
Wine Growers of Nova Scotia
Sustaining:
Atlantic Lottery
Barkeep Cocktails
Cox & Palmer
Nova Scotia Spirit Co.
Valley Harvest Marathon
ADVERTISEMENT:
Industry:
ACTRA RACS
ANSMA
CBMIC
Deep Roots Music Cooperative
ECMA
FéCANE
Music Declares Emergency Canada
Shoebox Studios
SOCAN
The Coast
UNISON Fund
Whitecap Entertainment
Women In Music Canada
Community:
KBL Advantage
Sunken Escapes
Award:
Aberdeen Paving Ltd.
Acadia Performing Arts Series
Acker Wealth Family Office
ANSMA
FéCANE
Herbin Jewellers
Hotel Wolfville
Kody Blois, MP for Kings-Hants
Long & McQuade
MacKay Real Estate
Rewind 89.3
SOCAN
Town of Wolfville
Valley REN