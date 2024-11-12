Maggie Andrew wins two, DeeDee Austin one at Music N.S. Awards

WAVERLEY/FALL RIVER: Two local musicians were among the ones recognized with hardware at the Music Nova Scotia Awards on Nov. 10 in Wolfville.

Waverley’s Maggie Andrew won two awards — African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year and New Artist Recording of the Year for her album Day Job.

Meanwhile, Fall River’s DeeDee Austin, who had a showcase during Music Week and performed on the Awards show, won an award as Indigenous Artist of The Year.

Austin is currently part of the five-week Canadian Charity No Time for That Anti-Bullying Society, powered by BRP, tour going through Atlantic Canada.

Overall, 29 awards, in 21 music and 8 industry categories, were handed out in the morning over brunch, including a complimentary Caesar bar provided by Nova Scotia Spirit Co. and refreshing cucumber mint hop water from Labatt.

The Music Nova Scotia Awards Brunch at Acadia University’s Sheldon L. Fountain Learning Commons celebrated both new and notable artists.

Daniel James McFadyen took home three awards to be the top winner.

Guests additionally enjoyed special performances by Daniel James McFadyen, DeeDee Austin, HARMZ, Pillow Fite, and Rachel Davis and Darren McMullen.

Music Nova Scotia’s board and staff thank all of the individuals who helped make Nova Scotia Music Week 2024 a success, including but not limited to: performers, delegates, partners, the local host committee, volunteers, fans, family, and the entire Wolfville community.

Here is the full list of 2024 Music N.S. Award winners:

African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year: Maggie Andrew

Americana/Bluegrass Recording: Old Man Luedecke – She Told Me Where To Go

Children’s Artist of the Year: Levon the Prince

Classical Recording of the Year: Symphony Nova Scotia – Defiant Dances

Country Recording of the Year: Hearts of Kin – Beautiful Burn

DJ of the Year: PINEO & LOEB

Entertainer of the Year: Elyse Aeryn

Electronic Artist of the Year: Rich Aucoin

Folk/Roots Recording of the Year: Daniel James McFadyen – Songs To Show Your Friends

Hip Hop/Rap Recording of the Year: HARMZ – Better Watch

Indigenous Artist of the Year: DeeDee Austin

Loud Recording of the Year: Bologna Colorado – No Refund

Music Video of the Year: Daniel James McFadyen – Sunshine, Directed by Griffin O’Toole

Musician of the Year: Patrick Murphy

New Artist Recording of the Year: Maggie Andrew – Day Job

Pop Recording of the Year: Neon Dreams – The Good, The True And The Beautiful

Prix de l’Acadie: P’tit Belliveau

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Jah’Mila – Woman of the Sun

Rock Recording of the Year: Loviet – The Nighttime Is All In The Timing

SOCAN Songwriter of the Year: Daniel James McFadyen

Traditional Recording of the Year: Rachel Davis and Darren McMullen – Home

