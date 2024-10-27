From a release sent to media:

DARTMOUTH: Progressive Conservative Premier Tim Houston is breaking his first promise to Nova Scotians by calling a snap election.

Nova Scotia’s New Democrats, led by Claudia Chender, are ready to fight for Nova Scotians, the party said in a release issued on Oct. 27.

The next election will take place seven months before the fixed election date of July 15, 2025, which the Conservatives set in their first piece of legislation.

“Nova Scotians continue to experience a failing health-care system, unsustainable housing prices, and the rapidly rising cost of living – but instead of addressing these issues for the people they were elected to serve, the Houston government is focused on trying to hold onto power,” said Chender.

“This is more of the same from a Premier who consistently says one thing and does another. He is timing this election for his own benefit rather than doing what’s best for Nova Scotians. The people of this province will see through his plan.”

New Democrats are focused on making life better for everyday Nova Scotians.

The NSNDP will work to bring down costs for housing, power, and groceries, rather than giving away millions of dollars to personal friends and donors through backroom handshakes and secret deals. New Democrats will protect and invest in health care people can rely on.

“Tim Houston’s legacy is broken promises. He promised to fix health care, bring down housing costs, make life more affordable, enact the Coastal Protection Act, and create a fixed election date. Houston broke all those promises and many more,” said Chender.

“The NDP is the only party working to make life better for all Nova Scotians.”

Chender will launch the party’s campaign for the 42nd Nova Scotia general election today, October 27at 3pm in Dartmouth.