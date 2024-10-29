Noel Senior lunches come to an end for another year

NOEL: It was another success lunch season in Noel for the seniors in the Hants North community.

The lunches wrapped up recently, but will return next April.

The volunteers provide free lunches to seniors in the area.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, visited a the seniors several times to chat with the seniors about safety.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Another successful lunch season has come to an end in Noel but will be commencing again next April.

“The volunteers provided a Free Lunch to Seniors twice a month from April – October for approximately 60 Seniors,’ said Const. Burns. “A Federal Grant through the New Horizons for Seniors provides the funding.

“They also do a Turkey Dinner in December for 100 Seniors & a Valentine Social in February. “

ADVERTISEMENT:

Const. Burns thanked the group for welcoming him with open arms.

“I really enjoyed all the individual interactions with members of the community over the past few months,” he said.

He can’t wait for the free lunches to return in April to visit with the seniors once again and see how they are all doing.