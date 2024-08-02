BURNSIDE: The doggies and kitties and other animals at the N.S. SPCA in Burnside are going to get some extra help next weekend.

The help will come from fans and a horsepower of a different kind at the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour’s SummerClash250 presented by Atlantic Tiltload and Superior Foundations at Scotia Speedworld.

The weekend of race action kicks off Thursday Aug. 8 with a food truck rally, antique car show, and music from Jon Cyr before going into on track racing Aug. 9 and the SummerClash 250 on Saturday afternoon.

Two drivers, Jarrett Butcher the points leader and Gage Gilby, the top rookie in the series, stopped by the SPCA on July 31 to have some fun with the doggies.

Jarrett Butcher is interviewed about the tour and SummerClash 250 teaming to support the SPCA. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Gilby and some tour officials got to check out the kitties that the SPCA have as well.

Butcher, Gilby, and tour officials were able to hear from the SPCA on what their needs are.

They will be at the track all weekend collecting, so race fans bring what you can (see list below the video story link), and let’s help the SPCA being able to take care of those kitties and doggies in their care.

Here is the video story from the visit with the doggies outside as shot by Matt Dagley and sponsored by CKG Elevator.

SPCA wish list. 9SPCA photo)

SPCA wish list 2 (SPCA photo)

The SPCA building. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

A lovable doggie that has is adoption pending. (Dagley Media photo)

SummerClash250 weekend kicks off AUG 8 with the Food Truck Rally and Show & Shine.

The event will take place at Scotia Speedworld from 5:00 – 9:00pm. Once the Show & Shine and Food Truck rally wind down fans can make their way to the beer garden where Jon Cyr and his band will be rocking from 7:30-10:30pm courtesy of Conrad Construction and Total Transport & Rigging.

The event will also feature popular Food Trucks, a Show & Shine of cars and trucks of all shapes and sizes.

The Fan Zone will have a static display of super cool race cars where you can meet some of your favourite drivers.

Kids will enjoy a giant bouncy castle courtesy of HBH Canada, face painting, a fun pit stop challenge and even a photo booth!

Bring your appetite as we will have some of the most popular food trucks ready to serve every style of cuisine to please all taste buds.

Food Trucks expected are: Atomic Dog Food Emporium, Cool Bus Treats, Tricialishous, Barnyard Grill, Mr. Smooth, Global Street Flavours, Freedom Grill, Smooth Smoke House & BBQ, Curbside Eats and Andy’s Chicken Scoop.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Fans will get to see some incredible cars and trucks at the Show & Shine. Show & Shine participants are encouraged to pre-register at www.scotiaspeedworld.ca. Pre-registration is not required.

Fans will be voting for their favourite ride at the Show & Shine and the winner will have the opportunity to pace for the field for Saturday’s Summer Clash 250 presented by Superior Foundations and Atlantic Tiltload.

Our friends from Surge 105 and Hot Country 103.5 will also be on site and broadcasting live from the event!

Admission for the entire evening is just $5.00 per person (children 7 and under free)! Tickets will be available at the gate starting at 5:00pm on Thursday.