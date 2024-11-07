FALL RIVER: The Turf Field at Lockview High is set to have an official ground breaking ceremony later this month.

In the lead up to that officials and the volunteer committee with the HRM Northern Suburban Area Community Turf Committee would like to thank a slew of sponsors and supporters.

The list of donors will follow down below in this article.

Construction is expecting to start soon, and it will be complete by mid-to-late next year 2025.

The group would also like to invite the community to the ground breaking ceremony on Saturday Nov 23, at 2:30 pm at Lockview High School.

Turf Field Donor List

Cash Major Donors

Councilor Cathy Deagle Gammon

Councilor Lisa Blackburn

Dexter’s Construction/Municipal Group

Fall River Lions Club

FRABA

Gerald Mitchell Contracting

Fire Stations 42, 43, 45

LARA

Lindsay Construction

LWF Rate Payers

My Own Path Health and Wellness

Pomerleau

Cash Donors

Aerotec Engines

Andrew Webber

Barracuda Heating Service

Bezanson Orthodontics

Councillor Iona Stoddard

Councillor Kathryn Morse

Councillor Paul Russell

Councillor Tim Outhit

Councillor Tony Mancini

Councillor Trish Purdy

Dr Ryan Tomas Dentistry

Dr. Robert Strang

East Coast Credit Union

Fall River Law

Field Hockey Nova Scotia

Heidi Presley

Iron Maple Construction

Irving Investments and Insurance

Jacobi Brien Insurance

Jacqueline Steudler

Janice Cooper

Jeremy Cowan Real Estate

Jetco Contracting Limited

Joanne and Tim Clarke

Darrell Samson

Greg MacDonald

Joanne Smith

Johns Hawkins

Journey to Wellness

Keller Williams Jerry and Annette Murphy

Krista Winn

Ledwidge Lumber

Lockview High School Students/Staff

Mcdonalds Fall River

Mark Horne 50/50

Mark and Shirley Ayer,

MLA Brian Wong

MP Darrell Samson

Nicholas Scott Smith

Nine Locks Brewery

PCL Constructors

Robbie Shreenan

Robert L Stanfield Airport’s (HIAA) Uplift Fund

Ruth DeVenne

Sandra Gillis

SB Tire Craft Elmsdale

Scott Sawyer

Sharon Rajaraman 50/50

Sobey’s Fall River

Steve MacLellan Design an event

Steven Latimer

Subway Ltd Fall River

Troy and Melissa MacWilliams

Tyler Johnston 50/50

Businesses and Individuals who donated product or services

To our fund-raising events

Atlantic Lottery Corporation

Cindy Renouf Original Painting

DQ Fall River

Dynamic Duo

Fall River Animal Hospital

Fortinet

FRSPA

Good Day Cafe

Guardian Drug Store

Helen Brooke

Heritage Artistry

Jessy Pizza

Junction Lane Creations

Leno’s One Stop

Lifemark/PT Health

Mezza

Mudwraps to Manicure

Nine Locks Brewery

Oakfield Golf and Country

Oreagan’s

Pizzadelic

Riverbed Wellness

Ryan Thomas Denistry

Shoppers Drug Mart

Smooth Seas Laser Company

Sobeys

Tara Aesthetics

Turtleback Tap & Grill

Vegetorium

Wellington Pizza