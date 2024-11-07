FALL RIVER: The Turf Field at Lockview High is set to have an official ground breaking ceremony later this month.
In the lead up to that officials and the volunteer committee with the HRM Northern Suburban Area Community Turf Committee would like to thank a slew of sponsors and supporters.
The list of donors will follow down below in this article.
Construction is expecting to start soon, and it will be complete by mid-to-late next year 2025.
The group would also like to invite the community to the ground breaking ceremony on Saturday Nov 23, at 2:30 pm at Lockview High School.
Turf Field Donor List
Cash Major Donors
Councilor Cathy Deagle Gammon
Councilor Lisa Blackburn
Dexter’s Construction/Municipal Group
Fall River Lions Club
FRABA
Gerald Mitchell Contracting
Fire Stations 42, 43, 45
LARA
Lindsay Construction
LWF Rate Payers
My Own Path Health and Wellness
Pomerleau
Cash Donors
Aerotec Engines
Andrew Webber
Barracuda Heating Service
Bezanson Orthodontics
Councillor Iona Stoddard
Councillor Kathryn Morse
Councillor Paul Russell
Councillor Tim Outhit
Councillor Tony Mancini
Councillor Trish Purdy
Dr Ryan Tomas Dentistry
Dr. Robert Strang
East Coast Credit Union
Fall River Law
Field Hockey Nova Scotia
Heidi Presley
Iron Maple Construction
Irving Investments and Insurance
Jacobi Brien Insurance
Jacqueline Steudler
Janice Cooper
Jeremy Cowan Real Estate
Jetco Contracting Limited
Joanne and Tim Clarke
Darrell Samson
Greg MacDonald
Joanne Smith
Johns Hawkins
Journey to Wellness
Keller Williams Jerry and Annette Murphy
Krista Winn
Ledwidge Lumber
Lockview High School Students/Staff
Mcdonalds Fall River
Mark Horne 50/50
Mark and Shirley Ayer,
MLA Brian Wong
MP Darrell Samson
Nicholas Scott Smith
Nine Locks Brewery
PCL Constructors
Robbie Shreenan
Robert L Stanfield Airport’s (HIAA) Uplift Fund
Ruth DeVenne
Sandra Gillis
SB Tire Craft Elmsdale
Scott Sawyer
Sharon Rajaraman 50/50
Sobey’s Fall River
Steve MacLellan Design an event
Steven Latimer
Subway Ltd Fall River
Troy and Melissa MacWilliams
Tyler Johnston 50/50
Businesses and Individuals who donated product or services
To our fund-raising events
Atlantic Lottery Corporation
Cindy Renouf Original Painting
DQ Fall River
Dynamic Duo
Fall River Animal Hospital
Fortinet
FRSPA
Good Day Cafe
Guardian Drug Store
Helen Brooke
Heritage Artistry
Jessy Pizza
Junction Lane Creations
Leno’s One Stop
Lifemark/PT Health
Mezza
Mudwraps to Manicure
Nine Locks Brewery
Oakfield Golf and Country
Oreagan’s
Pizzadelic
Riverbed Wellness
Ryan Thomas Denistry
Shoppers Drug Mart
Smooth Seas Laser Company
Sobeys
Tara Aesthetics
Turtleback Tap & Grill
Vegetorium
Wellington Pizza