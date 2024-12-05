ENFIELD; A walk will be held in memory of an Enfield resident who was the victim of family violence and was murdered by her spouse.

The walk, which will begin at 3 p.m. from the Enfield Legion to the Enfield Fire Hall on Dec. 6, is in memory of Brenda Tatlock.

The aim of the walk is to bring awareness and attention to intimate partner violence.

Dec. 6 is also the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

ADVERTISEMENT;

The Enfield walk is in coordination with The Pictou County Interagency on Family Violence.

They are also hosting an event to bring attention to issues related to intimate partner violence on Dec. 6. Their walk will be held at 3 p.m. in New Glasgow in memory of Tatlock.

Among the groups participating in the walks will be:

Silent witness Nova Scotia

www.silentwitnessnovascotia.org

902-490-4030

ADVERTISEMENT:

After trauma Empowerment Network (Shubenacadie)

Info@atenns.ca

902-758-3967

Here is a link provided by organizers to a poster for the New Glasgow walk:

https://www.facebook.com/share/zN53JeEEtRJz2KB7/?mibextid=WC7FNe