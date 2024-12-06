Performers ready to showcase talents at Nutcracker Dreams

MILFORD: A holiday favourite in the Corridor is back for another year of entertaining the crowds.

Nutcracker Dreams, presented by KNM Danceworks of Enfield, is set to hit the stage at Hants East Rural High School beginning today, Dec. 6.

The performances are scheduled as follows:

Friday December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Saturday December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Sunday December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the shows are $25 per person (Adults); and $20 per person for Students.

They can be purchased at Guardian Pharmacy Elmsdale and at KNM Danceworks in Enfield.

The dancers and performers in Nutcracker Dreams have been rehearsing for a couple of months and are ready to showcase their talents in the show to the community.

A portion of ticket sales for Nutcracker Dreams will go to supporting local community organizations.

For more information contact info@knmdanceworks.ca.