MOUNT UNIACKE: A 43-year-old Lower Sackville woman is facing impaired driving charges after allegedly driving while three times the legal limit.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns said that on Oct. 30, police attended the single-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Etter Road in Mount Uniacke.

“Upon arriving at scene, officers spoke with witnesses who had seen the driver of an SUV fail to negotiate a turn and drive into a ditchm” said Const. Burns.

An East Hants RCMP officer that responded to the scene met with the driver of the SUV and noted signs of impairment by alcohol.

“The driver was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the detachment where they provided samples of their breath for analysis,” he said.

“The result was 270 mg% and 260 mg% respectively which is more than three times the legal limit of 80 mg%.”

The 43-year-old Lower Sackville woman has been charged with impaired driving related offences.

She will appear in court at a later date.