Newly elected HRM Mayor, Regional councillors to be sworn in

HALIFAX: The councillor for Waverley Fall River Musquodoboit Valley and Lower Sackville-Beaver Bank will be sworn in on Tuesday during the first meeting of HRM’s new council since the Oct. 19 municipal election.

Cathy Deagle Gammon and Billy Gillis each won their respective districts, while Andy Fillmore, the former Liberal MP for Halifax, won the role of Mayor easily over 16 other opponents.

The Halifax Regional Municipality invites residents to attend the swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected Mayor and Regional Council.

The ceremony will take place in the Paul O’Regan Hall at the Halifax Central Library (5440 Spring Garden Road, Halifax) on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, residents of the municipality elected 16 councillors and a mayor. They will assume their positions upon taking their Oath of Office.

Chief Justice of Nova Scotia Michael J. Wood will be administering the Oaths of Office.

The municipality’s Chief Administrative Officer, Cathie O’Toole, will emcee the event.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Eastlink Community TV (channel 10) in Halifax.

A YouTube livestream will also be available.

For more information, visit: halifax.ca.