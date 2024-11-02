Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: During the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 112 calls for service.

Here is one of those incidents that can be reported on as provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

COLLISION IN ENFIELD

East Hants RCMP responded Oct. 26 to a report of a rear-end collision on Hwy 2 in Enfield between an SUV and a logging truck.

The collision took place at the intersection of John Murray Drive and Highway 2.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the driver of the SUV was traveling with her 10 year old son and was in the process of turning left on to John Murray Drive when the driver of the logging truck rear ended them.

Fortunately, the speeds were low.

The occupants of both the SUV and the were uninjured.

Enfield Fire and Elmsdale Fire, and EHS also attended the scene.

