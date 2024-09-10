Cell coverage petition aimed at gathering information, Blois says

BELNAN; The MP for Kings Hants said he’s doing a petition over inadequate cell coverage in East Hants and across Nova Scotia for a number of reasons.

In an interview with The Laker News, Blois stated his reasons behind the Send the Signal petition he has started. He’s asking residents to sign it to help him send a message. To learn more please visit: www.sendthesignal.ca

“The reason that I am launching this particular petition is that over the last couple of years, I have consistently heard from constituents about the concerns they have around cell coverage,” said Blois.

“I think work at both the federal and provincial levels, we’ve done a really good job to tackle the question of internet, and I think cell coverage is the new frontier.”

STORY: The initial story on Sept. 9 about the Send the Signal petition

ADVERTISEMENT:

Blois praised the province for its work on improving cell coverage. In July, N.S. announced the $18.6M Cellular of Nova Scotia Program and with Rogers and Build Nova Scotia partnering to install 27 new cellular towers across the province.

“I fully applaud the Tim Houston government for announcing in July 27 new towers across the province,” he said. “I think that’s a good thing.

“East Hants is going to be well served at least based on what I can see form the Build Nova Scotia plan.”

He said there are some concern in West Hants and Kings County where no new towers are planned to be built.

Blois said this petition is an information exercise.

“It’s being done so it can draw in information that can be shared to the telecoms, to Build Nova Scotia and to the CRTC as a way to constructively raise this issue.

“I’m not trying to be partisan at all. I’m not trying to point fingers.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

He was asked about why its important for people to sign the petition.

‘Anytime people do a petition or sign one it draws advocacy to the issue,” he said.

The video he posted about Send the Signal has been viewed by almost 80,000 people on Facebook and 5,000 on Instagram.

“This all starts a conversation,” he said. “This gives me a license as an MP to use the information and feedback as a mechanism to engage with private telecom companies, the province through Build Nova Scotia in a constructive way, and with my own government with the CRTC.

“I want to be able to move the needle on this, and frankly as an MP I threw my hand sup saying I don’t know how to get this thing done but I want to be able to use this petition as a way to draw attention to the issue.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Blois said he went out of his way in the video and the media he has done to applaud what the province has done.

“I think its good leadership that they’ve introduced 27 towers,” he said. ‘When I look at the towers to be built in HRM, according to Build Nova Scotia, they will be able to support the areas in the corridor and there are some in the Walton area. I think it’s a great thing that they’re doing.”

He said he is up to having talks with the province on the issue.

“I am up to having a conversation with the province,” he said. ‘If there is a way to add some towers in West Hants or Kings County, or there’s a way the government of Canada can support the initiative great.

Blois said none of what he is doing is an attack on the provincial government.

“It’s me doing my job as an MP to raise what I think is an important issue in my constituency,” said Blois. “Hopefully it can lead to some good.”