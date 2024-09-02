E-Scooter rider suffers serious injuries in Elmsdale mvc

ELMSDALE: An E-scooter rider suffered serious injuries following a collision with a vehicle on Hwy 2 in Elmsdale on Aug. 31, police said.

Const. Preston Burns, East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer, said that police, fire, and EHS responded at approximately 2 p.m. to an mvc involving a vehicle and an electric scooter.

“Once on scene, officers discovered the scooter operator was traveling down the sidewalk and they didn’t notice a car whose driver had intention of entering Highway 2 from a parking lot,” said Const. Burns.

As a result, the E-scooter operator ran right into the side of the car at speed and fell to the ground.

Const. Burns said the E-scooter operator was not wearing a helmet. The extent of the injuries were not provided by police.

“Suffering serious injuries, the rider was transported to the hospital to undergo treatment,” he said.

He reminded residents that under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act, it is mandatory for people of all ages to wear a helmet while cycling, skateboarding, scootering, in-line, or roller skating.

“All of these activities involve high speeds and often times are enjoyed in the vicinity of much bigger motor vehicles making the risk of serious injury that much greater,” he said.

Const. Burns said that also failing to wear a helmet carries a fine of $151.25 for a first offence.

Parents also risk fines if they let their children under 16 do these sports without a helmet, he added.